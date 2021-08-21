Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of CNX Resources worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,245 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth $20,236,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,304 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 922,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth $13,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNX. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

CNX opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.82. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

