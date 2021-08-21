Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

