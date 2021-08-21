Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 48,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $129.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $131.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.07.

