Morgan Stanley Has $7.97 Million Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 26,747 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Matson worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after buying an additional 452,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $11,225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,825,000 after buying an additional 54,310 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 210.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 51,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 211.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 42,951 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MATX stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.95. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $389,740.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $49,807.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,085.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,648. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

