Morgan Stanley Has $8.08 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 27.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 13.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA stock opened at $181.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $132.39 and a one year high of $182.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

