Morgan Stanley Has $8.48 Million Position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 114.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.96% of Hanger worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.04 million, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Hanger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Hanger had a return on equity of 58.96% and a net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $387,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $223,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

