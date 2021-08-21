Morgan Stanley Has $8.54 Million Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 206,561 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Energy Recovery worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.0% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 79,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Recovery news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $3,659,640.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ERII opened at $18.95 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.49.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERII. TheStreet cut Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

