Morgan Stanley Has $8.59 Million Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYG opened at $26.34 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

