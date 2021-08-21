Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 1,878.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,971 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $5,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 173.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 69,010 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on STOK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

STOK stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $915.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.29.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $164,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

