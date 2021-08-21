Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 181,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.56% of Luna Innovations worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 17.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 58.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.02 million, a P/E ratio of 132.89 and a beta of 1.07. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.09.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

