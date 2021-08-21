Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Matthews International worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MATW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 23.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 31,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth $11,062,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATW opened at $34.33 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. Research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

