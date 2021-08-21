Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,496 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Bill.com worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 486.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.46.

NYSE:BILL opened at $209.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.30 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $211.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $293,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $293,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total value of $1,095,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,055.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,036 shares of company stock worth $33,781,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.