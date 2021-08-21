Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 265.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,808 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MS stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.66. 6,497,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,506,539. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.06. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $104.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $183.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

