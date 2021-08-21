Morgan Stanley Purchases 19,709 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.44% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KCE opened at $96.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.60. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $54.97 and a 1-year high of $99.32.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

