Morgan Stanley Purchases 314,590 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Crescent Point Energy worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,509,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,727,000 after buying an additional 7,104,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,565,000 after buying an additional 2,983,802 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 595.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,544,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,958,000 after buying an additional 3,891,400 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 34.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,842,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,024,000 after buying an additional 994,822 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $14,761,000. 32.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.97. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

CPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

