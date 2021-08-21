Morgan Stanley Purchases 9,109 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Mesa Laboratories worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 2,215 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $556,983.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,343.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.18, for a total transaction of $203,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,594 shares of company stock worth $8,872,970. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $268.88 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.35 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.40.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

