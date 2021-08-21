Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of National Vision worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 461.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 51,178 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 588.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $1,376,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

