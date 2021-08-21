Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,431 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $36.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.58. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 906.23 and a beta of -0.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CALM. Bank of America cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

