Morgan Stanley Sells 38,644 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,644 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of eHealth worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,052,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,722,000 after purchasing an additional 64,998 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $138,050,000. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,830,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,381 shares during the period. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 750,501 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,058,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,975,000 after purchasing an additional 471,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

EHTH opened at $39.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.01. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49 and a beta of -0.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EHTH. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

