Morgan Stanley Sells 98,999 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.69% of 89bio worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 89bio by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,611,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 50.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 89bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.80. 89bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $341.70 million and a PE ratio of -5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 123,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,318,188.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

89bio Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.