MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Short Interest Up 20.1% in July

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,700 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 197,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 198.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTYFF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $54.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.