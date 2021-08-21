Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 294 ($3.84). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 294 ($3.84), with a volume of 10 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.90. The company has a market cap of £176.63 million and a P/E ratio of 36.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 301.07.

About Mulberry Group (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.