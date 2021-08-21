Murphy USA Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $156.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. Murphy USA has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $159.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James raised Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

