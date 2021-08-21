My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Capitalization Tops $40.91 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for about $5.95 or 0.00012095 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $40.91 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00131972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00160923 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,322.54 or 1.00288156 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.38 or 0.00915758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.52 or 0.06548334 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

