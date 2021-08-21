MyWish Trading Down 14.4% This Week (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, MyWish has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $501.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00058649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.77 or 0.00831645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00048659 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002098 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

