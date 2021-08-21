MyWish (WISH) Tops One Day Volume of $1,056.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded 12% lower against the dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $1,056.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00057570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.44 or 0.00828220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047976 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002094 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.