Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $500.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report sales of $500.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.06 million and the lowest is $489.10 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $437.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NBR stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.12. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The stock has a market cap of $554.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.