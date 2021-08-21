Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Purchases C$33,400.00 in Stock

Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Daniel John Blondal bought 10,000 shares of Nano One Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,395,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,659,300.

CVE:NNO traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.88. 166,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,080. The company has a quick ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 23.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.88. Nano One Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.22 and a 52 week high of C$6.50. The firm has a market cap of C$464.73 million and a PE ratio of -43.96.

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

