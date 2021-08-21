Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,117.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $219,706.93 and approximately $9,117.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,620,521 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

