National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$102.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$98.89 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$62.50 and a one year high of C$99.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.42. The firm has a market cap of C$33.37 billion and a PE ratio of 13.32.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 8.5200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

