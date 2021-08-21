Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.73%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.