Navcoin Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001077 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $37.93 million and approximately $278,561.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004609 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002632 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00038197 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00030925 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,443,039 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

