NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.37 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.37 billion and approximately $263.28 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $5.41 or 0.00010887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 67.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00096401 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.81 or 0.00305610 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015151 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,237.62 or 0.02491453 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,521,919 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

