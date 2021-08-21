Nebulas (NAS) Price Hits $0.61 on Major Exchanges

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $36.13 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001233 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00156333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.96 or 0.00834485 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00048503 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 75,176,730 coins and its circulating supply is 59,660,932 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

