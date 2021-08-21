Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEMTF. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS NEMTF opened at $88.35 on Friday. Nemetschek has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $88.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.55.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

