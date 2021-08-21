Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEOG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.