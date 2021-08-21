NEST Protocol Market Cap Hits $37.90 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $37.90 million and approximately $15.08 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00057340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00821960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00047779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00104536 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

