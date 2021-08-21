NestEGG Coin (EGG) Price Tops $0.0066

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $280,022.93 and approximately $1,120.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020756 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001584 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000727 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

