Nestree (EGG) Market Cap Reaches $8.98 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Nestree has a market cap of $8.98 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nestree has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,741.72 or 1.00149441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00046409 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00070980 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001070 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009381 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.