Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Tops $0.0362 on Major Exchanges

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $237,727.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 130.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.54 or 0.00190581 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,618,569 coins and its circulating supply is 78,035,516 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global

