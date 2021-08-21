Neutrino USD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $470.20 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00135411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00150821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,693.93 or 1.00146254 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.56 or 0.00928699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.40 or 0.06740454 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 470,177,473 coins and its circulating supply is 470,176,891 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars.

