New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.64.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $9.70 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

