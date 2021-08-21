New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636,149 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of American Express worth $270,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 148,948 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $24,646,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 22.5% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,046 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 400,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $66,229,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $159.75. 3,068,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.97.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

