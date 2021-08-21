New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,385 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Ross Stores worth $117,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 14.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7,666.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 260,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after buying an additional 19,232 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $123.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

