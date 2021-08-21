New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 967,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 18,761 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.33% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $235,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,956 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,339,000 after buying an additional 651,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,078,000 after buying an additional 576,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,106,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $530,810,000 after buying an additional 429,427 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,309 shares of company stock worth $320,395 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.30. 1,115,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,062. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.92.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

