New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,169,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,385 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Boston Scientific worth $135,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,439,000 after purchasing an additional 124,393 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5,122.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,415 shares of company stock valued at $24,349,082 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

NYSE:BSX opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 134.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

