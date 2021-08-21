New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $119.29 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,233 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.39% of ANSYS worth $119,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $134,446,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $102,220,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 482.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 292,862 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 55.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 253,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 988.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,614,000 after purchasing an additional 143,388 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $362.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

