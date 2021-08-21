New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $120.97 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,419 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Autodesk worth $120,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,402 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the software company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.45.

ADSK stock opened at $334.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $335.67.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

