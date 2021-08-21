New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $126.59 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,764 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Eaton worth $126,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $167.46 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $168.90. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.87.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

