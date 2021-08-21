New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $143.74 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,041 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $143,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $119.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.